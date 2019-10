GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The northbound lanes of US-31 are closed near Grand Haven due to a crash involving a semi-truck.

Ottawa County Central Dispatch said northbound US-31 is closed north of Hayes Avenue in Grand Haven Township due to the crash. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Two people were injured in the crash, but their conditions are unknown, according to dispatchers.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.