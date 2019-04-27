Ottawa County

UPDATE: More money turned in after falling off truck

Apr 27, 2019

Updated: Apr 27, 2019 11:22 AM EDT

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says that more people have turned in money that fell off the back of a truck on US-31 Thursday evening. 

Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 that a group of Grand Haven teenage boys turned in $630 and a West Olive woman turned in $3,880 Saturday morning. 

The total amount of money lost was $30,000.  

Anyone that picked up money is asked to turn it in to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 525 Washington Ave.   

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


