UPDATE: More money turned in after falling off truck
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says that more people have turned in money that fell off the back of a truck on US-31 Thursday evening.
Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 that a group of Grand Haven teenage boys turned in $630 and a West Olive woman turned in $3,880 Saturday morning.
The total amount of money lost was $30,000.
Anyone that picked up money is asked to turn it in to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 525 Washington Ave.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- UPDATE: More money turned in after falling off truck
- Michigan State ensembles to memorialize Holocaust victims
- Officers arrest "armed and dangerous" man in Kalamazoo
- Durant has 50, Warriors beat Clippers 129-110; Rockets next
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WOTV4Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.