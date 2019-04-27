UPDATE: More money turned in after falling off truck

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says that more people have turned in money that fell off the back of a truck on US-31 Thursday evening.

Authorities tell 24 Hour News 8 that a group of Grand Haven teenage boys turned in $630 and a West Olive woman turned in $3,880 Saturday morning.

The total amount of money lost was $30,000.

Anyone that picked up money is asked to turn it in to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 525 Washington Ave.