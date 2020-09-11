U-Mich swimmer from Holland dies at age 19

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Holland native who was a swimmer for the University of Michigan has died.

Michigan Swimming said Thursday that Ian Miskelley died Monday. The Holland Sentinel reports he would have turned 20 in two weeks.

It’s unclear how he died.

The University of Michigan swimming and diving program is deeply saddened to report that men's swimmer Ian Miskelley passed away on Monday. pic.twitter.com/R8eiUgPSYG — Michigan Swimming & Diving (@umichswimdive) September 10, 2020

“This tragic news is utterly devastating to our team. Our condolences go out to the Miskelley family during this incredibly difficult time,” Michigan Swimming tweeted.

The team says Miskelley’s visitation is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home in Holland and 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, after which funeral services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to the Holland/Zeeland Community Foundation.