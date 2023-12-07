GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — University of Michigan Health announced it is forming an alliance with Holland Hospital to bring more specialized care closer to the patients who need it.

The three-year agreement was approved by U-M’s Board of Regents Thursday, after Holland Hospital’s Board of Directors approved it Nov. 14. It takes effect immediately.

“The strategic alliance does not constitute a merger or acquisition, and the alliance does not change Holland Hospital ownership, governance or organizational integration,” U-M clarified in a release Thursday.

The goal of the alliance is to make sure lakeshore residents have access to clinical specialties that Holland Hospital cannot offer alone. The two systems hope the alliance will reduce the need for patients to travel long distances to get specialty care.

“This collaboration will provide the Holland community with local access to U-M Health specialists that Holland Hospital couldn’t otherwise offer,” said David Miller, president of U-M Health, in a release. “We have already partnered with Holland Hospital on treatment services such as neuroscience. We know this collaboration will bring more choice and local access that will improve patients’ experience.”

The partnership opens the door for Holland patients to specialists at U-M Health in Ann Arbor and U-M Health-West in Wyoming, and for U-M patients to care offered by providers at Holland Hospital.

Holland Hospital’s president, Patti VanDort, said the agreement was made based on “shared cultures and values.”

“The partnership will improve local access to care and give patients greater choice and value,” VanDort wrote in the release. “Holland Hospital has enjoyed a collaborative and positive relationship with University of Michigan Health over the years, and we are enthusiastic for the opportunity to deepen our alliance to continue serving the evolving needs of our patients and the communities we serve.”