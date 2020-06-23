Twp. Sup.: Board plans to keep Confederate soldier statue

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allendale Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas said Tuesday the board plans to vote to keep a controversial Confederate soldier statue.

The official vote is set to take place at 7 p.m. June 30.

The statue is located at the Veterans Garden of Honor at 68th Avenue and Lake Michigan Drive. It’s among several statues honoring those who served in wars from the Revolution to Korea.

“This is a launching point for a lot larger discussion than just a statue that’s been sitting out in the park for a couple decades,” Elenbaas said.

Elenbaas adds that he hopes this decision will spark continued meaningful conversations both in the community and across West Michigan.

Civil rights activists want to remove the statue of the likeness of a soldier carrying a Confederate battle flag that is standing next to the image of a Union soldier and over a depiction of a young slave.

Monday night, the majority of people who spoke at a township meeting about the statue wanted to keep it. Trustees didn’t make a final decision that night on the fate of the statue.

Last week, demonstrators covered the statue with a plastic bag and placed notes on it denouncing it as racist.