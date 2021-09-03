Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash near Marne

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near Marne Friday.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on 8th Avenue near Hayes Street in Wright Township. As the motorcycle was approaching the curve where 8th Avenue turns into Hayes Street, the driver lost control and crashed into the ditch, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Both the driver, a 59-year-old man from Grand Rapids, and his passenger, a 52-year-old woman also from Grand Rapids, were brought to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

The sheriff’s office said both were wearing helmets.