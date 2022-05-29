ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were seriously injured in a crash near Allendale Sunday.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive at 104th Avenue in Robinson Township.

Two vehicles crashed, the Ottawa County dispatch told News 8. It said a deer was involved in the crash.

Two people were pinned into their vehicles and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, Ottawa County dispatch said.

Lake Michigan is closed between 96th Avenue and 128th Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There were other crashes on Lake Michigan Drive between 96th Avenue and 128th Avenue, Ottawa Dispatch said in an email. It is not yet known what led up to those crashes or if there were any injuries.