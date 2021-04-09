Two seriously injured in car crash north of Holland

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a single-car crash in rural Ottawa County.

A man from Holland, 74, was driving on Port Sheldon Street east of 128th Avenue in Olive Township when he went off the road and hit a tree, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday release. The driver and his two passengers were pinned in the car.

All three were brought to the hospital. One passenger, a 68-year-old woman, is in critical condition and the other, a 40-year-old woman — who was not wearing a seat belt — is in serious condition.

The driver is in stable condition.

Deputies are not sure why the car went off the road, but neither drugs or alcohol are suspected.