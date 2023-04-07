JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people received minor injuries in a crash near Hudsonville Friday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 48th Avenue in Jamestown Township. A 19-year-old from Zeeland was driving westbound on Chicago Drive and did not stop at a red light, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The 19-year-old crashed with a 21-year-old from Allendale driving northbound, deputies say.

Both drivers were brought to the hospital with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.