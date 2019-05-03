Ottawa County

Two people injured in Ottawa Co. crash

Posted: May 03, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

Updated: May 03, 2019 04:50 PM EDT

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash in Ottawa County.

Authorities were called at 2:18 p.m. Friday to the intersection of US-31 and Port Sheldon Street in Olive Township after multiple people reported someone was injured.

Deputies say a 54-year-old Grand Haven woman driving a Ford Escape smashed into the back of a Ford Transit stopped at a red light on southbound US-31. The Ford Escape was then flung into a stopped Chevy Cruze driven by a 73-year-old Allegan man, police say.

The Grand Haven woman and Allegan man were both taken to the hospital. The woman driver was cited for an assured clear distance violation, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the intersection never completely shut down, but southbound US-31 had to be slowed to one lane for about an hour during the investigation and cleanup efforts.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

 

