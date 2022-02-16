Two people injured in crash near Allendale

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 70-year-old woman and an 88-year-old woman were brought to the hospital after a crash near Allendale Wednesday.

It happened around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Commerce Drive in Allendale Township.

A vehicle driven by a 70-year-old Allendale woman was turning right onto Lake Michigan Drive from Commerce Drive, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a second vehicle driving westbound on Lake Michigan Drive tried to avoid it but hit the first vehicle in the driver’s door.

The 70-year-old woman and her passenger, an 88-year-old woman from Allendale, were both brought to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities say the driver of the other car, a 29-year-old man from Allendale, was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation.

