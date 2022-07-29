HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a two-car crash near Holland Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of New Holland Street and US-31 in Holland Township.

Investigators said a 2015 VW Passat was making a Michigan left turn onto northbound US-31 at New Holland Street and did not see a northbound 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The two cars collided, and the force of the crash pushed the cars into the field on the east side of US-31.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries that the sheriff’s office are not considered life-threatening.

The at-fault driver was ticketed for failing to yield right of way, according to OCSO.