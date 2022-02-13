Two injured in crash involving Amazon delivery van near Hudsonville

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured after a crash near Hudsonville Sunday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Port Sheldon Street near Brookfield Drive in Georgetown Township.

An Amazon delivery van driven by a 51-year-old man from Lowell had stopped to make a delivery when it was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Wyoming, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The Amazon delivery driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say the 16-year-old also sustained injures that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

