Two Injured in Coopersville crash Friday

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash Friday in the city of Coopersville.

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Cleveland and East St to find a multi-car crash where one person was pinned in a vehicle.

According to their investigation, deputies say a Ram pickup truck driven by a 45-year-old Marne resident ran a stop sign driving east on Cleveland St through the intersection, which led to them hitting a 49-year-old Ravenna resident driving north in a Nissan.

The driver of the Ram truck had to be extricated by fire rescue.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Mercy hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation by the OCSO.