3 injured in Byron Rd. rollover crash in Zeeland Twp.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people are injured Friday after a driver lost control due to road conditions and hit a second vehicle in Zeeland Township.

Around 4:55 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Byron Road and 56th Avenue on reports of a rollover crash.

Responding Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies learned that an eastbound 1987 Chevrolet pickup, driven by a 54-year-old Hudsonville man, was driving through snowy and drifting road conditions on Byron Road when the driver lost control of the truck due to the conditions. The truck then slid into the westbound lanes of Byron Road and crashed into a 2014 Volkswagen, causing it to go off the road and roll.

The Hudsonville man was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The Volkswagen’s driver, a 58-year-old Holland man, and his passenger, a 63-year-old Holland woman, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were described by the sheriff’s office as “moderate.”