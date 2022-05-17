HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were brought to the hospital after a crash near Holland Tuesday.

It happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of River Avenue and Douglas Avenue in Holland Township.

A car driven by a 53-year-old man from Holland was turning left onto southbound River Avenue and was hit by an eastbound car driven by a 38-year-old man from Holland, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The 53-year-old then hit a northbound vehicle that was stopped on River Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe the 53-year-old did not yield the right away.

Several people were injured and one person was pinned into a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. That 53-year-old driver and his passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, authorities say.

The crash remains under investigation.