ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are in critical condition after a crash in Ottawa County on Christmas Day.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. on 120th Avenue near Winans Street in Robinson Township. A northbound driver was going “at a speed greater than he was able to control his vehicle,” lost control and spun sideways, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a southbound driver hit the front passenger door of his SUV.

Both the SUV driver, a 61-year-old from Robinson Township, and his passenger, a 31-year-old woman from Holland Township, were extricated and brought to a local hospital in critical condition, deputies say.

The other driver, a 62-year-old from Spring Lake, was not injured.

The sheriff’s office said 120th Avenue is closed from Winans Street and Fillmore Street.

The crash remains under investigation.