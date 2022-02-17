Two children dead after Holland Twp. car crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children died and one was seriously injured when an SUV rolled over and landed in a pond near Holland on Thursday.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on James Street between 112th and 120th avenues in Holland Township.

The driver was a 30-year-old woman. In her SUV were three boys, ages 1, 3 and 4. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was westbound when the SUV hit a curb and rolled over into a pond that was about 3 or 4 feet deep.

When deputies arrived, they found the three boys trapped in the SUV. Several deputies and Holland Township firefighters got in the water and tried to get the children out.

They were eventually freed and taken to local hospitals. The 3- and 4-year-olds were pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. The 1-year-old was listed in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle on her own. She was hurt, but it’s unclear how badly.

The children had all been strapped into car seats, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eastbound lanes of James Street were shut down for a few hours following the crash. It is still under investigation.