Tulip Time with a twist: Organizers announce 2021 events

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Tulip Time Festival in Holland announced this year’s event which will be different than years past because of the ongoing pandemic.

Due to U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 guidelines, organizers say some of the festival’s events have been canceled. It includes the parades, Dutch dance performances, carnival and unveiling of the first-ever Tulip Immersion Garden.

Some events will still happen but with a twist:

The Tulip Time Run will happen virtually.

The Michigan Maritime Museum will hold dockside tours of the ship Friends Good Will.

The annual Quilt Raffle will take place April 15 through May 9.

Yoga in the Tulips will take place in the tulip gardens at Window on the Waterfront.

Hundreds of artisans will take part in the virtual Tulip Time Artisan Market which will be open from April 24 through May 9.

Organizers also announced new ways visitors can celebrate Tulip Time:

Downtown walking tours about Holland’s history, points of interest and more will run throughout the week.

Tulip Time posters from 1982 to present will be on display at the Holland Area Arts Council.

Visitors can take part in the Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt, which is free.

Tulip Time is set to kick off on May 1 and run through May 9. More details about events and this year’s festival can be found online.