Tulip Time to reopen office; Selling merch to raise money for 2021

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip time is making its way back to Holland.

The non-profit has announced it will be opening its office to the public on Wednesday, located at 42 W. 8th Street.

The annual festival was set to kick off in May but was cancelled due to COVID-19. Organizers say when they cancelled for 2020, they were left with no way to bring in money.

Shortly after, Tulip Time put up billboards and started a GoFundMe account to bring in $1 million for the 2021 festival. As of Tuesday, organizers say they’ve secured about $900,000 in donations.

They’re now opening their office to sell merchandise in hopes of raising the rest of the money for next year’s event and organizers say while the festival will look a lot different next year and will likely be much smaller, they’re excited to bring it back to Holland.

“We’re feeling really positive about heading into 2021,” said Gwen Auwerda, the executive director of Tulip Time. “I think the thing most unknown is what we’ll be able to do. We’re hoping to have a final schedule, or at least enough of a schedule, to say, ‘Here’s the events that are taking place.'”

Tulip Time is set to kick off the first week of May 2021.

Online:

Tulip Time