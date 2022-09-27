HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time organizers are inviting people to get in on preparations for the 2023 festival.

Festival organizers are holding community tulip planting sessions Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

The tulips will be planted at Window on the Waterfront Park on 6th Street between Columbia and College Avenues in Holland.

Organizers say they are teaming up with Holland’s Fall Festival for the event, so there will be several other events to check out as well.

“There will be pumpkin carvers in Downtown Holland, an artisan market that Tulip Time is hosting out at Windmill Island Gardens both days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” Tulip Time Festival Executive Director Gwen Auwerda said. “Lots of activities, so you can come to town, you can plan to have lunch and do some fun things while you’re here.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer is asked to register in advance, which can be done on Tulip Time’s website.