Tulip Time: Stolen wooden shoes recovered by police

An undated courtesy photo of Heidi Weller's "Klompen van Delftware," which were stolen from Centennial Park in Holland. (Tulip Time)

An undated courtesy photo of Claire Miller's "Bloem Kus," which were stolen from Centennial Park in Holland. (Tulip Time)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The search for two pairs of oversized wooden shoes stolen from a Holland park is over.

Tulip Time says Holland officers recovered both pairs of missing klompen late Thursday night. 24 Hour News 8 is working to find out where they were discovered and if anyone has been arrested.

Tulip Time communications manager Simone Weithers told the Holland Sentinel that someone pried up the steel stakes anchoring the wooden shoes and swiped the klompen from Centennial Park sometime Wednesday night. A festival worker noticed the shoes were missing Thursday morning.

Each set of shoes is nearly 3 feet long and a foot wide. They were specially decorated by Claire Miller and Heidi Weller for Tulip Time’s new “Klompen Garden” art competition, the Sentinel reported.

On its Facebook page, Tulip Time says the handpainted shoes “were not damaged beyond repair.” Festival officials say the artists will touch up their work which will be returned to Centennial Park for Tulip Time’s Klompengarden contest.