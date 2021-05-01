Tulip Time returns with a twist

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A longtime tradition has come back to Holland after missing last year: Tulip Time.

The city of Holland is pulling out all the stops to make sure you and your family can enjoy the most colorful event in West Michigan safely.

“We’ve done our best to try and get as many people in the city of Holland vaccinated as possible,” said Nathan Bocks, mayor of Holland. “We have vaccination clinics here for folks who want to get vaccinated during the festival.”

They will also be encouraging distancing through timed ticket entry, and everyone two years and older will need to wear a mask at the events.

Despite the limitations, the city is expecting about a $48 million economic impact, helping restaurants, hotels and stores.

“That’s huge for this community,” Bocks said. “We lost all of that last year. We’re hoping that a big chunk of that comes back this year, and we’re hoping to be at full strength this year.”

There will be no events that would draw a crowd of over 300 people. That means no Dutch dance performances, parades or fireworks.

“But we’ve got the tulips, and they’re really the star of the show,” said Bocks. “We want people to be able to come and enjoy the tulips here in Holland.”

Some of the best free spots to check out the flowers include:

This year, the expectation is for 250,000 people to visit throughout the week. The 92nd year of Tulip Time runs from May 1-9.