Tulip Time poster competition returning for 2022 festival

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Tulip Time Festival in Holland are bringing back the First Bloem Artwork contest as they get ready for next year’s festival.

The winning piece will become the official Tulip Time poster for the 2022 festival.

Contestants are asked to follow Tulip Time Festival’s mission by Holland’s tulips, Dutch heritage and community. Anyone from Allegan, Kalamazoo, Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties can take part.

Posters can be submitted starting Sept. 27 and the deadline is Sept. 30.

The winner will be announced during the First Bloem Reveal in February 2022.

More information can be found online and by contacting Lorma Freestone at TTartwork@tuliptime.com.

The Tulip Time Festival will be held from May 7 to May 15.