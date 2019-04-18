Ottawa County

Tulip Time parade to feature WOOD alum Ginger Zee

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 02:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A former WOOD TV8 favorite is coming back to West Michigan as a special guest of honor.

"Good Morning America" chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has been named the grand marshal for the Tulip Time Metal Flow Volksparade on May 8.

Not only will she appear in the parade in Holland, but she'll also share the highlights on "Good Morning America," putting Holland in the national spotlight.

Zee is a former member of our Storm Team 8 and grew up in Rockford. She is also going to be in her hometown April 26 for a book signing at Epilogue Books on E. Bridge Street.

Tulip Time, which is marking its 90th year,  runs May 4 to May 12.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries