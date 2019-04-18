Tulip Time parade to feature WOOD alum Ginger Zee

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved Ginger Zee speaks with 24 Hour News 8 at the Barnes & Noble at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood while on tour promoting her book, "Natural Disaster: I cover them, I am one." (Dec. 9, 2017)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A former WOOD TV8 favorite is coming back to West Michigan as a special guest of honor.

"Good Morning America" chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has been named the grand marshal for the Tulip Time Metal Flow Volksparade on May 8.

Not only will she appear in the parade in Holland, but she'll also share the highlights on "Good Morning America," putting Holland in the national spotlight.

Zee is a former member of our Storm Team 8 and grew up in Rockford. She is also going to be in her hometown April 26 for a book signing at Epilogue Books on E. Bridge Street.

Tulip Time, which is marking its 90th year, runs May 4 to May 12.