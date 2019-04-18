Tulip Time parade to feature WOOD alum Ginger Zee
HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A former WOOD TV8 favorite is coming back to West Michigan as a special guest of honor.
"Good Morning America" chief meteorologist Ginger Zee has been named the grand marshal for the Tulip Time Metal Flow Volksparade on May 8.
Not only will she appear in the parade in Holland, but she'll also share the highlights on "Good Morning America," putting Holland in the national spotlight.
Zee is a former member of our Storm Team 8 and grew up in Rockford. She is also going to be in her hometown April 26 for a book signing at Epilogue Books on E. Bridge Street.
Tulip Time, which is marking its 90th year, runs May 4 to May 12.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- How measles made its ugly return in the US
- Man gets life in prison for Flint airport attack
- Docs: 22 lbs of cocaine found at Ford Airport
- GRFD: At least 7 cars in crash on SB US-131
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.