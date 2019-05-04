Ottawa County

Tulip Time: Most flowers to fully bloom this week

By:

Posted: May 04, 2019 03:28 PM EDT

Updated: May 04, 2019 03:28 PM EDT

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s tulip time once again in Holland.

Tulip Time event organizers say with Saturday’s sunshine, most of the tulips should be in full bloom sometime this week. However, they say there’s a reason why all the tulips don’t bloom at the same time for the festival.

Emily Van Staalduinen, the event’s greenhouse specialist, says specific varieties of tulips are planted throughout the city depending on the areas’ microclimates.

“We always choose the later blooming varieties for downtown because it stays warmer due to snowmelt and the heat from the buildings,” Van Staalduinen said. “We can kind of look at the microclimate of Holland and make decisions about which tulips to plant where.”

More information about the festival can be found online.  

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Nana's Run 2019 Photos: Nana's Run 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Nana's Run 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Kindel Furniture at Grand Hotel

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Grand Rapids birthday celebration

Photo Galleries