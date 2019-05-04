Tulip Time: Most flowers to fully bloom this week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s tulip time once again in Holland.

Tulip Time event organizers say with Saturday’s sunshine, most of the tulips should be in full bloom sometime this week. However, they say there’s a reason why all the tulips don’t bloom at the same time for the festival.

Emily Van Staalduinen, the event’s greenhouse specialist, says specific varieties of tulips are planted throughout the city depending on the areas’ microclimates.

“We always choose the later blooming varieties for downtown because it stays warmer due to snowmelt and the heat from the buildings,” Van Staalduinen said. “We can kind of look at the microclimate of Holland and make decisions about which tulips to plant where.”

