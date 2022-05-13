HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A Tulip Time Festival experience is closing early because of the high temperatures.

The festival announced in a press release Friday that the Tulip Immersion Garden will close a day early. The last day to see the Immersion Garden will be Saturday.

High temperatures in West Michigan over the last week have caused trouble for the tulips, which usually thrive in a somewhat cooler spring climate.

On Sunday, Tulip Time will instead be selling the potted tulips to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can get five tulips for $5, or a large pot of tulips with about ten bulbs for $10. Proceeds will go toward future Tulip Time exhibits, according to the release.

If you already have tickets for Sunday’s Immersion Garden, the festival is urging you to come early on Friday or Saturday or contact the Tulip Time office at 616.369.4221 ext. 109 for other options.