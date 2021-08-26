Tulip Time, city of Holland launch Fall Fest

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Fall isn’t typically the season we think about Tulip Time, but the festival is taking part in Holland’s Fall Fest this year.

Plans are underway for Community Tulip Planting, which will take place Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Volunteers are needed to help plant more than 75,000 tulip bulbs, which will bloom in the spring.

The Community Planting will take place at Window on the Waterfront Park, located on 6th street between Columbia and College avenues.

Tulip Time is also hosting a Fall Artisan Market at Windmill Island Gardens on Oct. 9.

Plus, the festival is bringing back the Walking Tours that were such a big hit this spring. The 1- to 2-mile tour provides an up-close visit to many locations.

Tickets are required. They cost $25.