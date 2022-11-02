HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Tulip Time Festival in Holland have announced next year’s entertainment lineup.

The 2023 festival will be held from May 6 to May 14. The next year’s events will include Elton Rohn — The Premier Elton John Tribute Show, Artisan Market, Gentex Kinderparade, Tulip Time Quilt Show, Tulip Time Run and much more.

The complete list of events can be found on the festival’s website.

Tickets for shows go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at TulipTime.com, in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office at 42 W. 8th Street in Holland or by phone at 800.822.2770.