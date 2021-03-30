Tulip Time adds events under COVID-19 protocols

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time Festival organizers announced new details for this year’s event after the state loosened restrictions on gatherings.

Earlier this month, organizers announced some events would happen differently due to COVID-19 and some had been canceled.

Changes have been made to bring some events back to life under state COVID-19 guidance:

Handmade costumes and artifacts will be shown and sold at the Dutch Costume Exhibit and Dutch Market May 1 through May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holland Civic Center Place. Timed tickets must be purchased and are available online.

Tulip Time Carnival Midway will return with an adjusted capacity and social distancing at the Holland Civic Center Place. With a limited number of daily ride wristbands available, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance.

VIP Walking Tours share Holland’s history during a two-mile tour, followed by a one-hour reception with the city’s mayor. Timed tickets must be purchased and guests attending must by 21 or older.

Spring art can be made at the Tulip Time Painting event with local artist Carolyn Stich. Two classes will be offered.

Yoga in the Tulips will be held outside. Three 60-minute sessions, led by Back to Health Chiropractic, will be May 2 at 10 a.m., May 3 at 7 p.m. and May 4 at 7 p.m. Those interested must register online.

Potted tulips can be purchased at the Pre-festival Tulip Sale to fundraise for future events. Tulip pots are on sale online through April 14 and can be picked up curbside.

Tulip Time Scavenger Hunt fliers can be picked up at the Tulip Time Office, Holland Visitors Bureau, information booths or can be downloaded online . This event is free.

. This event is free. Tulip Time 2021 Quilt Raffle tickets can be purchased through May 9 for a chance to win a handmade “Happy Tulips” quilt. The drawing is happening May 10.

Original pieces can be purchased online at the Virtual Artisan Market through May 9.

More information on the Tulip Time Festival can be found online or by calling 800.822.2770.