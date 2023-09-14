HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Tulip Time organizers are asking for community members to enter their work as part of a public art installation for the 2024 event.

The art project is called “Pedals in Bloem,” and will feature bicycles. Tulip Time asked people, families and groups to decorate bicycles and bike parts which will be displayed around downtown during Tulip Time. The festival will provide the bikes.

Participants were urged to draw on all sorts of inspiration, including famous artists, books, legends, word play and legends.

“Take flower ‘pedals’ to a whole new level,” a Thursday release said. “Feel free to paint, embellish or deconstruct and reconstruct a bicycle into a totally new shape. In other words, Tulip Time wants these bicycle sculptures to be colorful, whimsical, and fun!”

During Tulip Time, the bicycles will be the basis of a scavenger hunt and visitors can vote for their favorite. The People’s Choice vote winner will get $500.

Applications are due Oct. 20 and the sculptures must be ready between April 15 and 18. Tulip Time runs May 4 through May 12.