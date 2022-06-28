ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — For the 13th year, the Zeeland Zoom 5K race is returning to downtown Zeeland.

“It’s awesome to stand at the start and finish to see this group of runners,” Kerri VanDorp, Zeeland’s events coordinator, said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Tuesday morning.

“There’s close to a thousand runners coming down tonight, but there’s double that in people that come out and stand along the streets of Zeeland and encourage their friends and family members, and cheer for them,” VanDorp added.

The races begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will feature a 5K race through downtown Zeeland and a Little Zoomers race for children who will be able to run part of the course.

“Because of this particular race through the Zeeland neighborhood, it’s all flat and safe,” VanDorp said of the Little Zoomers race. “There’s a lot of kids that start with mom or dad, and they’re like, ‘I’ll see you at the end!'”

Registration is available online and on-site registration will be available from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Howard Miller Community Center & Library at 14 S. Church St.