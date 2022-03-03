Truck crashes into Meijer store in Grand Haven

The scene after a pickup crashed into the Meijer on US-31 in Grand Haven Township on March 3, 2022. (Courtesy Jeff Widener)

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pickup truck crashed into the Grand Haven Meijer store on Thursday, injuring one customer, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at the Meijer on US-131. It was around noon when the 62-year-old driver of a pickup backed out of a parking space near the front of the store. He accidentally accelerated into the building, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck hit a customer in a store and caused some structural damage. The customer who had been hit suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment, officers said.

The crash is still under investigation.