Crash causes truck to slam into building; 3 injured

Authorities on the scene of a crash in Georgetown Township Thursday, May 13, 2021.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a crash caused a pickup truck to slam into a building near Hudsonville Thursday morning.

Ottawa County dispatchers told News 8 that the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Port Sheldon Street is closed between 40th and 48th avenues as authorities investigate and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies on the scene said a white SUV and the pickup truck collided, causing the truck to crash into a building at the corner of the intersection.

A female passenger inside the SUV was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The drivers of both vehicles had injuries that are not considered life threatening.