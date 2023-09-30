GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Health employees at Trinity Hospital in Grand Haven seem to be back at square one after hospital administrators announced they would no longer recognize the Service Employees International Union as a bargaining agent for employees.

That’s despite workers voting to stay with the union, following a decertification vote.

Union workers say the hospital’s decision is illegal. According to a report from the Grand Haven Tribune, hospital administrators cite employees’ growing disapproval with the union. That took precedence over the vote two weeks ago, which was tallied only recently.

The law does allow an employer to withdraw authority to bargain with a union, if there is hard evidence that a majority of union members wish to leave the union.

According to a report from Crain’s Grand Rapids, the bargaining unit includes diagnostic imaging technicians, lab assistants and technologists, dietary workers, housekeepers, social workers, patient care associates, medics, and more.