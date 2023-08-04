GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Health care union workers at Trinity Health’s Grand Haven hospital are walking off the job Friday.

Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan authorized the one-day strike, saying workers are striking to voice concerns around Trinity’s bad faith bargaining, low wages and lack of community investment.

The one-day strike comes after the hospital workers walked away from the bargaining table Thursday. A federal mediator scheduled the negotiations.

SEIU Healthcare filed unfair labor practice charges against Trinity Health within the past six months, alleging a repeated and illegal attempt to undermine the union.

The union said it chose Friday for the strike because of the Coast Guard Festival. According to the union, the influx of visitors the festival brings to the city often already puts a strain on services.

Trinity Health responded to the 24-hour strike, telling the Grand Haven Tribune it’s disappointed in the decision to place undue strain on health care services during the festival.

The health care system said, “We are coordinating with area hospitals and health care providers, as well as local police and fire departments, to ensure the continued availability of emergency and health care services at Trinity Health Grand Haven.”