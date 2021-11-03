Traffic light changes aim to ease Grand Haven construction congestion

Drivers reported waiting in traffic about a mile away from the US-31 drawbridge for 45 minutes to an hour.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — As construction on the US-31 drawbridge near Grand Haven is underway, officials are adjusting traffic light timing to try to improve traffic.

Construction to the bridge started Sunday. The Michigan Department of Transportation estimated it would add around 30 minutes to drivers’ commutes, but on Tuesday drivers reported waiting in traffic about a mile away from the drawbridge for 45 minutes to an hour.

In order to try to improve traffic, officials are increasing the green light times for vehicles turning left from Lincoln Street onto M-231, as well as increasing the green light times for northbound US-31, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said in a Wednesday release.

Officials will be decreasing the green light time for vehicles turning left from southbound US-31 onto Jackson Street, as well as both directions of Jackson Street, GHDPS said.

It said this could increase delays on Jackson Street, Ferry Street and Griffin Street.

Officials are encouraging drivers on the east side of Grand Haven to use Pennoyer Avenue, Washington Avenue and Fulton Street to get to northbound US-31.