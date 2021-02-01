Township official spotted at Capitol riot makes 1st public appearance

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ryan Kelley, a member of the Allendale Township Planning Commission, made his first public appearance since he was spotted at the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month.

News 8 has reached out to Kelley since the images of him in Washington surfaced, however, he hasn’t responded.

Community members at Monday night’s meeting again asked about Kelley being at the insurrection.

A courtesy photo of Allendale Planning Commissioner Ryan Kelley seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the day of the insurrection.

“How can we trust Ryan Kelley to better the Allendale community when he enthusiastically waved on other insurrectionists to enter the Capitol?” a community member asked during public comment. “Ryan Kelley do the right thing for once: resign now.”

Kelly didn’t have much to say.

When asked if he had a comment about the incident at the Capitol, Kelly responded saying, “Nothing.”

Community members called for Kelley to be removed from his position in October 2020 after he invited militia members to a summer protest in the township and called Black Lives Matter a “terrorist organization.”

Residents have also called on Township Supervisor Adam Elenbaas to take action. During last week’s meeting, he said he was looking into the matter and that he doesn’t agree with Kelley’s actions.

The township attorney previously said that Kelley would not necessarily be let go from the planning commission if he were charged for his actions at the Capitol.

State documents show Kelley is filing to run against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 as a Republican.