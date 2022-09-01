ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three 16-year-olds are accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of stuff from a church, deputies say.

It happened at Life Stream Church, located in the 6500 block of Lake Michigan Drive near 68th Avenue in Allendale Township. Deputies were called to the church on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 27, when church staff discovered the theft, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

An investigation found that three teenagers had stolen from the church twice over two days, first on Aug. 25 around 8 p.m. and then again on Aug. 26 around 10:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. It said they stole thousands of dollars’ worth of property: electronics, computer equipment, cash and other valuables.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Aug. 30 at an Allendale Township home and a second search warrant on Sept. 1 at a Holland Township home. The sheriff’s office said they found stolen property and other evidence.

The stolen property deputies found has been returned to the church, authorities say.

A 16-year-old boy from Allendale Township, a 16-year-old boy from Holland Township and a 16-year-old girl form Holland Township are suspects in the burglary, deputies say. They say all three teens faces charges and have been turned over to their parents.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer 1.877.88.SILENT(745368) or mosotips.com.