HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old and her passengers were hurt after an overnight crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened on Elm Street near Garfield in Holland just after midnight.

Police say the 16-year-old was driving an SUV, and the vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

All three people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Sheriff deputies are still looking into what led up to the crash.