GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash in Georgetown Township Friday evening, deputies said.

The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. on Baldwin Street near Lamplight Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by a 20-year-old from Hudsonville was headed west on Baldwin Street but lost control because of slush in the road.

The Grand Prix crossed into the eastbound lanes, crashing into a Ford Fusion driven by a 30-year-old Grand Haven man, according to deputies.

Both drivers and a 28-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Grand Prix were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.