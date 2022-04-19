GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured in a crash near Grand Haven Tuesday.

It happened around 7:10 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Street and 144th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

A 65-year-old woman was driving westbound on Lincoln Street and did not stop for the stop sign, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. She crashed into a car driven by a 56-year-old woman.

The second driver was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The 65-year-old woman and her passenger, a 66-year-old man, were both pinned in the vehicle, deputies say. Both had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.