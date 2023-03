Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers near Grand Haven on March 25, 2023.

GRAND HAVEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers near Grand Haven Saturday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, over 3,100 customers are without power. The outage was first reported around 4:30 a.m.

As of 6:15 a.m., power is expected to be restored to all customers by 12:45 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unknown.