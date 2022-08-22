HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.

A suspect who cashed one of the stolen checks. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

Over the past several months, detectives with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office have been looking into larcenies from business mailboxes in Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge Townships. The sheriff’s office said several checks were stolen from each batch of mail.

Once a business check is stolen, the payee and/or the original amount of the check is altered, the sheriff’s office said.

The stolen checks have been cashed throughout the state and as far away as Arizona and Colorado.

Multiple victims have been defrauded. The sheriff’s office said the total amount of stolen checks is “in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

“Investigators are working with financial institutions in an attempt to stop payment on the checks and recover the money,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The public is being asked to be on the lookout for strange vehicles attempting to access mailboxes and report any suspicious activity.

A photo of a suspect vehicle. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo of a suspect vehicle. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo of a suspect vehicle. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

A photo of a suspect vehicle. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

Businesses are encouraged to avoid mailing checks with large dollar amounts or consider using a locked mailbox, a Postal Service drop box or delivering outgoing mail directly to the Post Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.