Thousands come to Grand Haven for fireworks

A photo of crowds before the fireworks show in Grand Haven. (July 4, 2019)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday fireworks show in Grand Haven drew thousands of spectators to the lakeshore Thursday but sparks also flew when a fight broke out on the pier in the afternoon.

Officials with Grand Haven Department of Public Safety told 24 Hour News 8 that a large fight broke out on the pier around 4:30 p.m. at Grand Haven State Park.

They used pepper spray to break up the altercation. Then, the pier was closed for the day.

However, the fight didn’t shut down the fireworks that many waited in long traffic lines to see.

The fireworks were originally scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. but didn’t go off until about 10:20 p.m.

Fireworks are now underway in Grand Haven @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/3aIwAWZeGE — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WOODTV8) July 5, 2019

Some people went to the waterfront area to lay down blankets and claim their space 20 hours before the Fourth of July show was scheduled to begin.

Brenda and Mike Norton brought their toy poodle, Rowdy, as they scoped out a spot more than four hours before the first fireworks were sparked.

Their dog sported patriotic pride with his tiny red, white and blue hat and other festive attire.

“I’m surprised that there’s even spots open,” Brenda Norton said around 5:30 p.m. “It won’t be much longer though.”

Michael Hill and his family were in position early too.

Hill said three things drew them from Grand Rapids to Grand Haven.

“The weather, the water, the fireworks,” he explained.

Hill and his family were on the lakeshore early, but he says that was just to enjoy summertime with family.

“Man, look at it (the weather)! It’s fabulous,” Hill said.

The word from longtime attendees is that Grand Haven has the best Independence Day show.

“There’s just something about it,” Norton said. “It’s just, I don’t know, they just got it going on.”