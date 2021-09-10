Third teen charged in Grand Haven armed robbery

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A third Grand Rapids teen has been charged in an armed robbery at a Grand Haven cellphone store last month, investigators say.

Alonte Coreshawn Coleman, 17, is charged with four counts of armed robbery and a weapons charge, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said Friday.

Coleman, 16-year-old Yaceair Divers and 15-year-old Ibrahim Dadiri each face charges in the Aug. 18 robbery at the T-Mobile store off US-31 north of Jackson Street.

Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke previously described the robbery as “brazen and violent.” Witnesses told police that customers and staff were forced to sit on the floor at gunpoint. They said one of the suspects held a gun to one person’s head and pointed it at others as they were robbed.

A fourth suspect was also arrested in the wake of the robbery, but that person has not yet been charged. Grand Haven DPS said it is still investigating.

Online records show Coleman has been in the Kent County jail on a $15,000 bond since the day after the robbery on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.