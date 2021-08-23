Thieves use stolen pickup to pry open Chase ATM in Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives are looking for burglars who pried open an ATM and got away with cash.

The crime happened around 5:21 a.m. Monday at the Chase Bank located on Baldwin Street at Thomas Avenue in Jenison.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies say they were alerted to the crime by bank security guards, who watched remotely as the burglars ripped the face off the ATM using a truck with a tow strap and chains.

The thieves ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. Authorities tried to track them using a K-9, to no avail.

Investigators determined the pickup truck used in the crime was stolen from Kent County earlier in the morning.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Ottawa County dispatchers at 1.800.249.0911. or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT.