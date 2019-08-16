Thieves make off with cigarettes, alcohol from party store

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after cigarettes and alcohol were stolen from a party store in Ottawa County early Friday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:15 a.m. Friday deputies were called for an alarm at the Sheldon Party Store located on Chicago Drive near Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a window had been smashed out. The suspects were able to get away with cigarettes, alcohol and other items before authorities arrived.

No suspect descriptions were available as of early Friday morning.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1.800.249.0911 or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT.