Thief swipes large wooden shoes from Holland Park

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are on the lookout for two pairs of giant wooden shoes that disappeared from a Holland park days before Tulip Time.

Tulip Time communications manager Simone Weithers tells the Holland Sentinel that someone pried up the steel stakes anchoring the wooden shoes and swiped the klompen from Centennial Park sometime Wednesday night. A festival worker noticed the shoes were missing Thursday morning.

Each set of shoes is nearly 3 feet long and a foot wide. They were specially decorated by Claire Miller and Heidi Weller for Tulip Time’s new “Klompen Garden” art competition, the Sentinel reports.

Festival organizers hope to have the shoes returned intact. Weithers said both pairs will remain in the art competition, which is in its online voting stage.

Anyone with tips in this case is encouraged to contact Holland police at 616.355.1100 or detectives at 616.355.1150. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Silent Observer’s website.