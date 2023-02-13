GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A new program coming to West Michigan is focused on empowering teens through artistic self-expression.

“The Illuminated Self: A voyage in self-discovery, space, and light” is being done as part of a partnership between the Epicenter in Holland and the Momentum Center in Grand Haven.

Using several visual techniques including programmable LED lights, long-exposure photography and mirrors, the students will be asked to transform their passions and struggles into illuminated works of art.

The program is happening Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Momentum Center in Grand Haven. It’s a free event and kids ages 13 to 17 are encouraged to participate.

For more information and to sign up, go to be-the-epicenter.org.